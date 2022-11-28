Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said the car was then spotted rolling slowly through a neighborhood with its lights turned off. A traffic stop was attempted, but the car drove off and deputies pursued, according to a news release.

Deputies managed to flatten two of the car’s tires during the chase, but it still managed to make it onto Interstate 4 before it ultimately stopped, records show.

Deputies said they were then able to arrest the four teens inside without further incident. The teens range in age from 14 to 18 years old, according to the sheriff’s office, and had home addresses in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Miami. The names of the suspects have not been released.

Investigators said the car was stolen out of Hillsborough County. Inside the car, deputies said they found several rounds of ammunition as well as gloves and a mask.

