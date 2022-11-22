Volusia County man killed after being crushed by tree limb, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 71-year-old Volusia County man was killed after being crushed by a limb while trimming trees, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that Gary Clancy, of DeLeon Springs, was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field on Monday morning when a nearby resident heard the chainsaw idling, but didn’t see Clancy. The witness reported that she found him pinned under a large limb, and began screaming for help, deputies said.

Bystanders nearby heard the witness’ call for help and collectively lifted the limb off the man, rolled him away from the tree and began CPR, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clancy was pronounced dead at the scene by Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Sheriff’s detectives and the medical examiner responded to the scene and found nothing suspicious, according the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that preliminary indications are that an accident occurred.

