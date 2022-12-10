2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police.

Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds, one of whom in their lower leg, and treated them on scene.

Police said they were then notified of two men, including the shooter, fleeing the area and running into apartment 100. According to the department, police told both men to vacate the complex and were met with silence for several minutes.

Then, one man came out with his hands up, telling officers that the shooter had barricaded himself into a room upstairs, the department said.

Police said they negotiated with the shooter, who ultimately surrendered.

The victims, who were injured after an argument with the shooter, were transported to the hospital and have since been discharged, the department said.

According to police, the shooter, who has not been identified, was arrested and transported to the Lake County jail.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

