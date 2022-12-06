Deadly shooting investigated at condemned Orange County condo complex

A person was shot to death early Tuesday at a condemned Orange County condo complex, deputies said.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. at the Tymber Skan condos near Texas and Rio Grande avenues.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found a victim, described only as a male, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooter fled the scene before they arrived. No other details have been released.

Tymber Skan condos have been condemned for years after a long history of crime, drugs and other issues.

