Deadly shooting investigated at condemned Orange County condo complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot to death early Tuesday at a condemned Orange County condo complex, deputies said.
The fatal shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. at the Tymber Skan condos near Texas and Rio Grande avenues.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found a victim, described only as a male, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.
Deputies said the shooter fled the scene before they arrived. No other details have been released.
Tymber Skan condos have been condemned for years after a long history of crime, drugs and other issues.
