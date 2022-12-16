Memorial planned for Brevard deputy shot, killed by roommate

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon for the Brevard County deputy who investigators said was shot and killed by his roommate, a fellow deputy, while the two were playing video games.

The service for Austin Walsh is set for 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Magnolia Avenue on Merritt Island.

The 23-year-old died on Dec. 3 while off-duty. Walsh was at his home in the 700 block of Damascus Avenue in Palm Bay, according to police, with his roommate Andrew Lawson.

Investigators said Lawson called 911 claiming he “accidentally” shot Walsh.

Records show the two were playing video games when Lawson took out a Glock 34 9mm semi-automatic pistol, an affidavit shows.

According to the affidavit, Lawson believed the gun was unloaded and “jokingly” pointed it at Walsh, pulling the trigger. The gun did not go off, so Lawson racked the slide back before pulling the trigger for a second time, hitting Walsh in the head, the sheriff’s office said.

Lawson now faces a charge of manslaughter.

Read the full affidavit below:

