WINTER WATCH: It’s cold outside, but you don’t have to be

Arctic air continues to move into central Florida tonight.

As of 6 p.m., some cities are already almost 20 degrees colder than they were at the same time yesterday.

Overnight, clear skies coupled with a gusty northwest wind will make lows in the 20s and 30s feel even colder. Wind chill values are expected in the teens to low 20s overnight through just before lunch time.

It’s all about layers! It’s not often that we have to layer clothing to stay warm here in Central Florida, but the next couple of nights, it’s highly recommended — especially for those who work outdoors overnight.

24 hour temperature changes across Central Florida (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

There’s nothing worse than being outdoors and realizing you’re not dressed warmly enough. Items to consider before heading out and about:

hat and scarf

sleeves that are snug at the wrist

several layers of loose-fitting clothing

gloves

Finding the balance between staying warm and overheating is key. When you overheat and sweat, your body will actually lose more heat.

Also, be sure to limit the amount of time spent in the cold. Take breaks inside to give the body a break from the cold elements. Drinking warm liquids will also help stave off the cold.

Protect the pets! Both indoor and outdoor furry friends need to be cared for during cold weather. Sure, some animals have thicker coats, but anytime temperatures drop below 40 degrees, it’s time to bring them in or make sure they have a proper place to stay warm that is draft-free and dry.

Also, animals need more food during cold snaps. Staying warm requires a lot of energy, after all.

Cold Weather Tips (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Did you know that wind chill can threaten a pet’s life? According to the Humane Society, exposed skin on paw pads, ears, and noses are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia during cold snaps.

Large animals like horses should have access to a barn to escape the cold and the bitter wind.

Plants should be covered now as temperatures continue to drop. Remember to use blankets or sheets and to avoid plastic covers, as they can do more harm than good by trapping moisture, which can cause damage to the plant tissues if touched.

Freezing conditions will last overnight through tomorrow morning.

Freeze warnings and watches are in effect Friday night through Saturday morning. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Much of the day tomorrow will be spent in the 30s to low 40s struggling to get to the upper 40s.

Christmas Eve night central Florida dips back to the 20s and 30s under clear skies.

Christmas Day expect highs in the low to mid 40s. Only a few cities around Orlando and to the south could reach the upper 40s.

The cold stretch continues into Monday before warmer weather returns midweek with highs in the 70s.