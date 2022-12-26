39º

Weather

More cold for Central Florida but warmer temps on horizon

Highs Monday expected to reach 50s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

After starting off once again across Central Florida in the 30s and 40s, we will warm into the 50s.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After starting off once again across Central Florida in the 30s and 40s, we will warm into the 50s.

There were hard freeze warnings in effect for northern counties and freeze warnings in effect for a large part of Central Florida.

Temperatures will be back to 57 degrees for the afternoon high today.

Expect a high of 63 degrees on Tuesday and a high of 70 by Wednesday.

Expect middle and upper 70s for Thursday and Friday with 80s returning for New Year’s Eve day and New Year’s Day.

Rain chances return to 40% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email