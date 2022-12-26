More cold for Central Florida but warmer temps on horizon

After starting off once again across Central Florida in the 30s and 40s, we will warm into the 50s.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After starting off once again across Central Florida in the 30s and 40s, we will warm into the 50s.

There were hard freeze warnings in effect for northern counties and freeze warnings in effect for a large part of Central Florida.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Temperatures will be back to 57 degrees for the afternoon high today.

Expect a high of 63 degrees on Tuesday and a high of 70 by Wednesday.

Expect middle and upper 70s for Thursday and Friday with 80s returning for New Year’s Eve day and New Year’s Day.

Rain chances return to 40% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: