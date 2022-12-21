What’s the difference between a freeze and hard freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – With a blast of Arctic air enveloping the country, weather warnings are being issued across the United States, some of which are rare in Florida.

Freezing temperatures are forecast in Central Florida in the coming days, with 20s and 30s possible in the Orlando area the morning of Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day will also be very cold, with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees across the region.

It’s possible that freeze and hard freeze warnings will be issued in several Central Florida counties. Here’s what they mean.

Freeze Warning

A freeze warning is issued when temperatures drop to 32° or lower for two hours or longer.

A freeze can kill crops and end the growing season for many plants. Hardy plants can survive in the low 30s. Pipes are usually OK at this temperature.

Hard Freeze Warning

A hard freeze warning is issued when temperatures drop below 28 degrees for two or more hours.

A hard freeze is a prompt to winterize your home as outdoor pipes or sprinkler systems can be damaged if not protected or drained. The growing season will end at these temperatures.