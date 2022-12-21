Unsettled weather pattern in Central Florida before Arctic blast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Steady rain will gradually exit Central Florida to make way for a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday.

By the afternoon, we will keep the clouds, and a few showers will be around, but it will not be as wet as Tuesday.

A few scattered showers will be possible Thursday, with highs in the in the upper 60s. A few thunderstorms will be possible.

The major changes to our weather come Friday.

After a very warm start to the day, temperatures come crashing down by the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be observed in the morning, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s by the evening.

Most of Central Florida will wake up Saturday to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs on Christmas Eve will struggle to climb out of the 40s, even with increasing sunshine.

Christmas Day will start in the 30s, near freezing in Orlando, with highs in the low 50s.

A gradual warmup is then expected over the next several days.