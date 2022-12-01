News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh named finalist for ‘22 Florida Sportscaster of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jamie Seh, our always-on-point sports director here at News 6 WKMG-TV, was nominated Thursday to be crowned the 2022 Florida Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Seh and her team stand alone in the quality, intuition and conviction of their sports coverage, looking high and low for engaging narratives and highlights to broadcast from amateur and professional functions alike.

She also stands alone in the running as the only nominee working in Central Florida.

FLORIDA SPORTSCASTER (finalists | 2022) Donovan Campbell, WSVN-TV, Miami Eric Reid, Heat/Bally Sports, Miami Gene Deckerhoff, FSU/TB Bucs Networks, Tallahassee/Tampa Jamie Seh, WKMG-TV, Orlando Ruthie Polinsky, WTVJ-TV, Miami Steve Goldstein, Panthers/Bally Sports, Miami

Last year, the honor of Florida Sportscaster of the Year went to Jose Padena, of Miami’s Heat Spanish Radio Network; David Steele, of Magic TV/Bally Sports Florida in Orlando; and Shayne Wright with WPBF in West Palm Beach. Other notable winners of the Florida Sportscaster of the Year award include “Voice of the Florida Gators” Mick Hubert in 2016 and “Voice of Florida State” Gene Deckerhoff, who has been honored 15 times so far.

Originally from Albany, New York, Seh covered sports for WTEN-TV for nearly five years before joining News 6, serving from 2008-10 as the station’s sports director. That was after her beginnings at WWTI in Watertown, working there for about five years before serving as a sports reporter at WSYR in Syracuse from 2004-06.

Of course, such a tenacious record would be incomplete without freelance work, in Seh’s case as a TV play-by-play announcer capable of calling a variety of sports. When asked to describe Seh, News 6 sports videographer Nathanial Rivas said she was “the G.O.A.T.,” meaning “the Greatest Of All Time.”

She said she’s thrilled to work here, and we’re just as thrilled to have her. Congratulations, Jamie!

