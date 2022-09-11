News 6 Reporter Jerry Askin recognized as ‘Man of Honor’ by Onyx Magazine

As part of its commitment to empower African Americans across Central Florida, Onyx Magazine recognized more than 20 Black men Saturday night at its annual awards dinner. Our News 6 Reporter Jerry Askin was among those who received a ‘Man of Honor’ award at the event. The gathering celebrated some of the “most influential and impactful black men” in Central Florida who are getting results for their communities, according to organizers.

Our News 6 Reporter Jerry Askin was among those who received a ‘Man of Honor’ award at the event. The gathering celebrated some of the “most influential and impactful black men” in Central Florida who are getting results for their communities, according to organizers.

The annual awards dinner was held at the Rosen Centre Hotel and was also aimed at providing scholarships to high school and college students. Those to receive honors included business leaders, doctors, and many others.

Onyx Magazine's "Men of Honor" event Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Jerry also served as an honorees presenter for some of the event’s award winners, and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings served as the honorary chair.

Rich Black is the current publisher for Onyx Magazine.

Read more about Jerry’s honor and the event by visiting the Onyx Magazine website.

