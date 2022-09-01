News 6 News Director Allison McGinley inducted into UCF Hall of Fame

The sound of applause filled the halls inside UCF’s Nicholson School of Communication and Media Thursday for Allison McGinley, who we lovingly call Al.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The sound of applause filled the halls inside UCF’s Nicholson School of Communication and Media Thursday for Allison McGinley, who we lovingly call Al.

Her name now has a home at the university, as the newest member of the school’s Hall of Fame.

[TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52% | Enter to win Halloween Horror Nights tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Over the past 28 years, Allison has soared through the ranks of News 6.

Cutting her teeth on the assignment desk, then as a producer, running the investigative unit, before becoming news director in 2015.

That’s when she helped create the motto you’ve heard ever since — Getting Results.

Senior instructor and lifelong journalist Rick Brunson nominated Allison for the honor.

But for Allison, the reward isn’t in the recognition but in the results she has pushed so many journalists to achieve.

From changing our state law on texting and driving, to getting back the money so many Floridians needed to “Make Ends Meet” during the pandemic, to shining a light on the issues that continue to divide so many, in the hopes of bridging the gap.

But the mission isn’t just focused on Central Florida.

Allison serves as chair of the Radio Television Digital News Association, a national organization dedicated to promoting and protecting responsible journalism.

Ad

It’s a goal she is determined to pass on to the next generation.

“Take the lessons taught this week and put them into practice for yourself,” Allison said at a recent RTDNA event. “And better yet, take it back and share the lessons with a colleague because that is how we keep our industry and journalism alive and moving forward.”

And Al is always looking ahead.

You can’t stop her, don’t even try.

Because no matter what her mission remains the same: to serve, to inspire, to show empathy, and to get results.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: