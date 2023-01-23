Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – The front that has brought us a roller coaster of temperatures over the past few days will finally move south of the area, ushering in a nice start to the work week.

Scattered showers overnight will clear through the morning, followed by gradual clearing skies.

Highs by Monday afternoon will struggle to reach the 70s with winds kicking up behind the front. The winds will also cause some issues for boaters, as winds will be picking up from the northwest between 20-25 knots. A small craft advisory remains in effect until Tuesday morning, with seas building as high as 7 feet.

By Monday, a ridge of high pressure will build over the region with notably cooler temps developing by daybreak Tuesday. Lows will drop into the mid-40s to low-50s across much of the areas. The high will remain a dominant regional player into Tuesday, with highs rebounding back to normal in the 70s areawide along an onshore breeze.

Deep south to southwest flow ahead of an approaching cold front on Wednesday will push temperatures into the mid 80s.