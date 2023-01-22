Buckle up! Wild temperature swings coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hop on the weather roller coaster and keep your entire wardrobe on the standby! After a cool and cloudy Saturday, a quick warmup return Sunday. The ups and downs in the temperature department are expected to continue for the week ahead.

Temperature trend

Expect mostly cloudy skies to start Sunday with gradual breaks in the clouds through the day. Sunshine could even break free before it sets Sunday evening. As the front that brought the clouds and rain Saturday pushes north, warmth from South Florida surges in allowing our temperatures to return to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

That system is then forced back south again late Sunday night and into Monday morning. Along that new cold front, a few thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday night and into the pre-dawn hours of Monday. An isolated storm could be strong.

Most of the rain and storms move out by 8 a.m. Monday morning as colder, drier air blasts down the peninsula. Even with increasing sunshine Monday afternoon, highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A huge warming trend returns for the middle part of the week with highs returning to the mid 70s Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. Central Florida will then make a run for the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday before another blast of cold air returns Thursday.

Friday morning

Highs Thursday under mostly sunny skies will likely fail to reach 70 degrees. By Friday morning most of Central Florida will wake up to the 30s and 40s.