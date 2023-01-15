Big warmup coming after cold start to the week

ORLANDO, Fla – After a cold and frosty start Sunday, sunshine will once again dominate our skies. While it will be a little warmer than Saturday, highs will still struggle, only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It will be another cold and likely frosty night for most of Central Florida once again.

Frost and Freeze

It’s a good idea to keep the plants covered for one more night and to plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes Monday morning to scrape your windshield.

Monday afternoon will be the transition day from the chill to above-average warmth coming for the middle of the week. Highs on Martin Luther King Jr. day climb into the upper 60s.

By Tuesday, most of Central Florida will be back into the low-to-mid 70s.

Temperatures will flirt with 80 degrees by Thursday.

The next best shot for rain returns Friday and Saturday.