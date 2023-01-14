Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters on Saturday responded to a gated community in Longwood, tackling a fire that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded at 12:40 p.m. to 212 Crown Oaks Way, an address located within The Springs, records show.

[TRENDING: ‘Operation Viper:’ 8 people arrested in illegal Florida snake trafficking rings | Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize | Become a News 6 Insider]

Video of the fire, shared with News 6 by Peter DeGregory, shows how the flames were visible from a nearby intersection through tree cover.

At least two alarms were called as the blaze prompted evacuations of nearby units, a department spokesperson said, adding an investigation was underway at the time of this writing to determine whether the fire involved an explosion.

Crews performed a complete knockdown of the fire and had begun overhauling before 2 p.m., according to the spokesperson.

Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: