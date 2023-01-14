Bundle up! Blustery start to the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Even with the help of sunshine, high temperatures only climb into the low-to-mid 50s Saturday afternoon.

With the wind it will feel even colder. Gusts at times could top 20 mph through the afternoon.

Highs Saturday

The winds will gradually back off Saturday evening, but that will allow the temperatures to fall even further by Sunday morning. Most of Central Florida will fall into the 20s and 30s Sunday morning.

Sunday morning

Any plants that are sensitive to the cold should be covered up by Saturday night.

Frost and freeze

A freeze watch is in effect for areas northwest of Interstate 4 for the potential for temperatures to fall below 32 degrees.

Highs rebound back to the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday afternoon, about 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Mostly sunny skies continue on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

