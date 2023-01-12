Shelters open in Central Florida as strong front brings blast of cold air

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida is bracing for very cold temperatures this weekend, with some areas dropping into the 30s by early Saturday.

Cold weather shelters are opening in Central Florida as a strong front brings a blast of cool air.

[TRENDING: Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4 | VIDEO: $2.6M home goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet | 21-foot killer whale washes ashore on Florida beach | Become a News 6 Insider]

At the Salvation Army headquarters in Orlando, the shelter team is preparing to welcome men in need of a warm place to stay.

“We are expecting about 50 to 70 to be occupied here at our shelter. The good thing is when people think of cold weather, they think of Salvation Army to get warm,” spokeswoman Natasha Player said.

The men’s shelter will be open to men only over the weekend because the women’s shelter is being renovated. Player said men staying this weekend can also receive hot meals and a hot shower.

“We want everyone to be safe out here and to stay warm,” she said.

The Orlando Union Rescue Mission on West Colonial Drive will also be available for both men and women.

Counties in Central Florida are announcing the locations of its cold weather shelters. News 6 will keep the following list below updated as more information comes in.

Brevard County

LifePointe Ministries announced it would open the Titusville Civic Center at 4220 S. Hopkins Ave. as an inclement weather shelter over the weekend.

The center stated it would be providing showers, dinner and breakfast and is set remain open from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. Friday night through Monday morning.

Flagler County

The shelter will be at Church on the Rock at 2200 N. State St. and open each day at 5:30 p.m. and close the following day at 8 a.m.

“The cold-weather shelter is a wonderful example of coordinated support in our community, bringing together local service agencies, the cities, and our county departments,” health and human services director Joseph Hegedus said in a release. “It’s important that our residents know they have a warm option on these cold nights. The Sheltering Tree and Church on the Rock will have cots and meals at the ready. Flagler County will be providing transportation to the shelter for those who need it.”

The cold-weather shelters are open to anyone without heat.

Flagler County will provide bus transportation on two routes:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

Lake County

The county will open two cold weather shelters and one warming center.

The cold weather shelter at Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and remain open from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday. It is located at 200 Urick St.

The cold weather shelter at LifePointe Church in Eustis will open at 5 p.m. Friday and remain open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday. It is located 3551 E. Orange Ave.

A Salvation Army warming shelter will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 2605 South St. in Leesburg.

LakeXpress will provide free transportation to riders who need assistance traveling to the shelters. You can find the shelter route here. Residents who do not have access to LakeXpress and need transportation to the cold weather shelters must call Lake County Connection at 352-742-2612 by 1 p.m. Thursday. To arrange transportation for Saturday only, residents should call the number by 1 p.m. Friday.

Orange County

Three homeless shelters will be open as cold night shelters in Orange County through the weekend. The county is also opening a warming center starting Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.

The Warming Center is available to residents, homeless individuals and people without stable housing, and will be located at the Goldenrod Recreation Center/Goldenrod Park at 4863 N. Goldenrod Rd. in Winter Park.

The main homeless shelter is the Coalition for the Homeless shelter on North Terry Avenue in Orlando.

The other two shelters in Orange County are:

The Salvation Army Orlando: 416 West Colonial Drive, Orlando

Orlando Union Rescue Mission: 3300 West Colonial Drive, Orlando

LYNX buses will provide free rides for people going to these Homeless Services Network shelters. Riders must let the driver know they need to go to a shelter, and the driver will take them to the nearest location.

Osceola County

The First United Methodist Church in St. Cloud will open Saturday evening for the homeless, according to the county.

The church is located at 1000 Ohio Ave. and will open at 8 p.m.

Those who need transportation to the cold weather shelter can use LYNX buses and notify the driver they would like to be taken to the shelter.

Volusia County

Weather shelters in Volusia County are opening to those who need a warm place to sleep.

In west Volusia County, the Neighborhood Center’s Bridge shelter at 421 S. Palmetto Ave. in DeLand is opening on the evenings of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Those staying can arrive at 6 p.m. and stay until 8 a.m. the following day.

In Daytona Beach, the churches will be opening their doors to provide shelter on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Halifax Urban Ministries is working with the churches and Votran buses will be at 340 North Street in Daytona Beach to take people to the shelters.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: