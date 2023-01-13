Bitter cold blasts back into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – After a break from the chill for a couple of weeks, another round of cold is arriving in the Sunshine State. Temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday will fall into the 30s and 40s, but the wind will be cranked up to a of 15-25 mph as this is happening.

That will send the wind chill to the 20s and 30s.

[TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date | Woman found shot to death inside crashed car in Orange County neighborhood | Should I wash my car with Dawn dish soap? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Even with sun-filled skies Saturday, high temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 50s. The continued breeze will make it feel cooler than it actually is.

Wind gusts Saturday

The winds will gradually back off Saturday evening, but that will allow the temperatures to fall even further by Sunday morning. Most of Central Florida will fall into the 20s and 30s Sunday morning. Any plants that are sensitive to the cold should be covered up by Saturday night.

Sunday morning

A freeze watch is in effect for areas northwest of I-4 for the potential for temperatures to fall below 32 degrees.

Highs rebound back to the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday afternoon, about 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: