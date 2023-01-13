Woman found shot to death inside crashed car in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman with a fatal gunshot wound was discovered inside a car Thursday night in an Orange County neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive at 7:17 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash.

Deputies said they found a woman in her 20s inside the car and discovered that she had been shot.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

No information about the shooting was provided.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been released. Check back for updates.

