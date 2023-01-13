65º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Woman found shot to death inside crashed car in Orange County neighborhood

Deputies found victim in car on North Powers Drive

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Orange County, Crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman with a fatal gunshot wound was discovered inside a car Thursday night in an Orange County neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive at 7:17 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash.

[TRENDING: Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4 | VIDEO: $2.6M home goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet | 21-foot killer whale washes ashore on Florida beach | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said they found a woman in her 20s inside the car and discovered that she had been shot.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

No information about the shooting was provided.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been released. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email