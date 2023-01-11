Orange County deputies identify man found dead in Millenia area

Orange County deputies released a rendering of a dead man's tattoo they are trying to identify.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies used a tattoo to identify a man found dead last month and to find his family.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, miles north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play.

The sheriff’s office released a rendering of a tattoo on the man’s back in an attempt to identify him. The rendering showed an eagle, an angel and music notes flowing out of a book.

Within 10 hours of publishing the rendering, the sheriff’s office said the man was identified.

“We are grateful to be able to provide closure to the family & we offer our condolences for their loss,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

UPDATE: The man has been identified!



We are grateful to be able to provide closure to the family & we offer our condolences for their loss.



Thank you to the community for sharing this information. Within 10 hours of this post being published, the man was able to be identified. https://t.co/dK238MOFew — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 12, 2023

