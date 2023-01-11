65º

Orange County deputies identify man found dead in Millenia area

Man found dead near 37th Street, Gardenia Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Death Investigation
Orange County deputies released a rendering of a dead man's tattoo they are trying to identify. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies used a tattoo to identify a man found dead last month and to find his family.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, miles north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play.

The sheriff’s office released a rendering of a tattoo on the man’s back in an attempt to identify him. The rendering showed an eagle, an angel and music notes flowing out of a book.

Within 10 hours of publishing the rendering, the sheriff’s office said the man was identified.

“We are grateful to be able to provide closure to the family & we offer our condolences for their loss,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

