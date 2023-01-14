Suspects in stolen SUV flee Polk deputies into Osceola County, cause fatal crash, sheriff says

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Saturday held a news conference to discuss how an investigation of a house party in Davenport led to a fatal crash in another county early that morning.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash around 1:52 a.m. in the area of Marigold Avenue and Peabody Road in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Preliminary information from FHP and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows at least three suspects in a stolen SUV had rammed a PCSO vehicle before fleeing into Osceola County, causing the fatal crash at a four-way stop and attempting to run away on foot. Three of the suspects were soon apprehended, but troopers said a fourth possible suspect could still be at large.

According to a crash report from the FHP, the suspects were traveling southbound on Marigold Avenue in a Range Rover, and at one point entered the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed and began to pass other vehicles.

A Honda Civic driven by a 27-year-old Kissimmee man was driving eastbound on Peabody Road and proceeded to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Peabody Road, troopers said. The man then proceeded through the intersection, according to the crash report.

FHP said the Range Rover failed to stop at their posted stop sign, entered the intersection and struck the left side of the Civic, causing the Honda to run off the road, strike a stop sign, and enter a ditch.

The driver of the Honda — a 27-year-old Kissimmee man — was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The suspects in the Range Rover attempted to flee on foot, but law enforcement was able to capture three of the occupants, troopers said. FHP said they are still searching for a possible fourth suspect and are still investigating who was the driver of the vehicle.

Troopers also said that the Range Rover was stolen.

A news release from the sheriff’s office described the suspects as “dangerous felons,” adding at least one “assault rifle” was located in the SUV. The sheriff’s office was still waiting on a warrant to search the SUV at the time of this report.

Judd said at the conference that deputies were called around 1 a.m. to a party in the Soltera community with “fighting in the streets,” a crowd comprised of hundreds of people from juveniles to adults.

“When we initially get there, one thing that we encounter was this person that was hugely intoxicated, to the point that the deputies said, ‘Hey, this person needs medical intervention quickly,’ so we notified EMS,” Judd said.

As deputies attempted to clear a path to reach the intoxicated person, Judd said the suspects’ Range Rover was in the way. A sheriff’s office lieutenant who failed to gain the cooperation of the SUV’s occupants moved to the back of the vehicle to read its plate number, finding an expired, temporary tag; at this time, the Range Rover took off, sideswiping a PCSO vehicle, Judd said.

“He (the lieutenant) does not pursue the vehicle. He’s got a huge mess there, they’re trying to get medical help, so he notifies that, ‘Hey, I’ve just got this Range Rover, this late model range rover that has fled from me with an expired temporary tag, it is committed a hit and run with property damage,’” Judd said.

Deputies in the area began looking for the Range Rover, with two finding it parked at a convenience store off of Ronald Regan Boulevard, according to Judd. Now around 2 a.m., Judd said the vehicle sped away as the deputies approached it, beginning the pursuit that reached into Osceola County.

Approaching the intersection, Judd said the pursuing deputy lost the vehicle, finding it wrecked moments later.

“As the pursuit exits, the deputy who is in the pursuit says, ‘I’ve lost the vehicle.’ He doesn’t see it. He continues with his lights activated in the direction that he last saw the vehicle and he drives upon a horrific vehicle crash,” Judd said.

Though Judd named the suspects during his news conference, News 6 is awaiting documentation from the sheriff’s office to verify the suspect information — such as birth dates, charges against and the spelling of names — is accurate.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the case, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

