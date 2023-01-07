2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Davenport, Polk deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday night north of Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash at 9:03 p.m., reported on U.S. 17-92 at Ernie Caldwell Boulevard. A Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office described how one of the two vehicles involved in the wreck had flipped, as well as how there had been a brief fire.

An update at 9:30 a.m. Saturday went into more detail about the circumstances deputies believe led up to the crash.

A BMW coupe was traveling north on U.S. 17-92 — driven by a 64-year-old woman later identified as Jennifer Wray, of Davenport — as an Infiniti SUV occupied by two men traveled south, deputies said. Wray attempted to make a left turn at Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, striking the Infiniti with the BMW, according to the update.

The Infiniti flipped onto its roof, deputies said. The men inside were identified as 38-year-old Tyrone Jones, of Haines City, and 38-year-old Tavarous Stokes, of Lakeland; Jones was driving the Infiniti with Stokes as his passenger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wray and Jones were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. Stokes was airlifted to a hospital with injuries to his neck and leg, but no further details regarding his condition had been shared at the time of this report. Deputies said Wray was the only person involved in the crash who was wearing a seat belt.

U.S. 17-92 was closed in the area for about four hours, deputies said. Polk County Fire Rescue and Davenport police assisted Polk deputies at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

