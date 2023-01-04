71º

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say

Wreck occurred near Strickland Range Road, North Williamson Boulevard

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Daytona Beach, Volusia County first responders at the scene of a crash on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Volusia County EMS)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS.

Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.

The post included photographs of the scene, showing at least two wrecked vehicles.

Daytona Beach, Volusia County first responders at the scene of a crash on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Volusia County EMS)

The crash resulted in multiple injuries, but further details about the patients — or the circumstances that officials believe led to the wreck — were not immediately available.

