Victim of rollover crash struck, killed after walking onto SR-520 in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Orlando woman involved in a rollover crash in Orange County was struck and killed a short time later when she walked into the direct path of an oncoming SUV on State Road 520, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road.

According to an FHP crash report, the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 when she lost control of the vehicle, which overturned.

The woman got out of her vehicle and walked into the eastbound lanes of S.R. 520, where she was struck by a 2006 Volvo XC90 driven by a 68-year-old Satellite Beach man, troopers said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The Volvo driver was not injured and remained at the crash site, troopers said.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

