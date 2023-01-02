Floridians see gas prices rise, could reach $4 by summer

According to AAA, gas prices are continuing to rise in Florida, with the average price sitting at $3.26.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Fuel prices are on the rise once again, and in Florida, there’s been a sharp increase in just the last week.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is now $3.26, up from last week’s average of $2.98.

[TRENDING: Palm Bay neighborhood cleared after shooting investigation; 1 sent to hospital, police say | New laws take effect across Florida as 2023 begins | Become a News 6 Insider]

Brevard County resident Jerry Wall said he’s paying an extra $80 a month in fuel costs.

“I cut back on my medicine and food because food went up too,” Wall said.

Bob Gilbert was also filling up his car on Monday and said he feels the cost of gas is out of the nation’s control.

“It’s a global market,” Gilbert said. “Gas prices go up, gas prices go down, there’s nothing you or I can do about it, or the president or any other president.”

On Monday, AAA reported the national average was at $3.21 a gallon. In Central Florida, Brevard and Seminole counties have some of the lowest prices with their averages at $3.25 a gallon.

“It’s just huge, giant, petrochemical corporations and they set the price and we live with it,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said he and his wife have changed some of their transportation habits because of high prices.

“We drive less than we used to and walk when possible,” Gilbert said.

Another fuel price monitoring company, GasBuddy, is predicting fuel prices could be around the $4 mark this summer.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: