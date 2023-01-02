Palm Bay Police searching for man involved in shooting investigation

PALM BAY, Fla. – The Palm Bay Police Department is searching for a man in response to a shooting investigation, according to a social media post by the agency.

There is a large law enforcement presence in the area of Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard, Palm Bay police said.

The department advises citizens to be on the look out for a 40-year-old white male with a full beard, wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

Palm Bay police said the man may be on foot and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police advise that if you see the man, do not approach him, please call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the investigation and not necessarily its exact location.

