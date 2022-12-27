2 teens found dead in Palm Bay ‘Compound,’ police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police are investigating the deaths of two teens found in a part of the city known as the “Compound.”

Police confirm the two teens were found dead over the weekend in a suspicious incident, but would not provide more information. They hoped to have more details Tuesday afternoon.

The “Compound” is an abandoned housing development in southwest Palm Bay near the intersection of J.A. Bombardier Boulevard and Kentucky Drive, typically used for ATVs and other activities.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

