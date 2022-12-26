Passengers at OIA deal with cancellations after Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas is over, but the holiday travel rush at Orlando International Airport is not.

According to FlightAware, nearly 100 flights were cancelled on Monday morning.

“I’m just trying to get home and be with wonderful people at home,” Michael Bauzon said.

Bauzon and his family had plans to be home for Christmas in Indianapolis, but unfortunately their Southwest flight got cancelled on Friday.

The four of them were forced to spend the holidays at a hotel and there is still no word when they’ll be able to get back.

I have to stand in that long line. And when I stand in that long line – I mean it’s a four to five hour line – full-service Southwest, before they can get us on a flight, if they can get us on a flight,” Bauzon said.

News 6 was there to see the long lines outside the Southwest ticket counter on Monday.

One passenger told us off camera that he eventually got a flight home through another airline after getting stranded at the airport over the holiday weekend.

The problem wasn’t just at Orlando International Airport, thousands of flights were cancelled across the country over Christmas weekend due to a major winter storm.

