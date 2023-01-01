New laws take effect across Florida as 2023 begins

Signage for Arden Villas, the apartment complex at the center of 19-year-old Miya Marcano’s death.

ORLANDO, Fla. – As a new year begins, there are now many new laws taking effect across Florida.

With future tenants looking to sign leases, there are new protections in place thanks to what’s called “Miya’s Law.” It was named after Miya Marcano, the 19-year-old Valencia College student who authorities said was murdered by a maintenance worker at her apartment complex last year.

That worker had access to the master key.

“This law is very important because it was designed to give tenants greater protection,” said Attorney Daryl Washington, the lawyer representing Miya Marcano’s family.

Miya’s Law now requires national background checks, a 24-hour notice before entry for maintenance repairs and policies for master keys to show who has access.

“Sadly, Miya, a 19-year-old college student, had to lose her life in order to put a spotlight on an issue that is very serious,” Washington said.

There’s also the toll relief law. Lawmakers approved the measure during a special session last month.

It’ll provide 50% toll credits to drivers who go through 35 or more tolls in one month. The program is set to last for a year, with drivers set to see their first reimbursements starting in February.

According to the website for Florida’s Turnpike, the average commuter is expected to save about $400 per year.

Also during last month’s special session, lawmakers approved the creation of a $1 billion fund to help insurers get reinsurance coverage when it comes to property insurance.

The new law is also aimed at reducing insurance lawsuits and forcing more people out of the state-created insurer of last resort, Citizens, even if that means property owners end up paying more money. It’s also aimed at speeding up the claims process when it comes to storms like Hurricane Ian.

