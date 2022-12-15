Gov. DeSantis signs bill saving Florida commuters 50% on toll roads

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday morning providing toll relief for Florida commuters.

The governor was joined by Speaker of the House Paul Renner and Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue in Fort Lauderdale for the bill signing.

DeSantis proposed the program in September and said it would give Florida commuters using SunPass or E-ZPass a 50% discount for an entire year. The governor said any toll facility that accepts one of the SunPass or transponders, once drivers reach the threshold of 35 charges a month, a rebate will be sent for 50%.

“We’ve got folks, particularly in southern Florida, that spend more in tolls in a month than they do paying for their car loan. Hundreds of dollars, some people pay $400-$500 on tolls. Many people pay $200-$250 on tolls. So you’re going to end up in a situation this is going to be a half a billion dollars of toll relief for commuters in the state of Florida,” he said.

The governor said commuters will be able to see the credit appear in February and every month afterward. The program will be active starting Jan. 1, 2023, and run through Dec. 31, 2023.

“If you are a bona fide commuter, you’re getting a 50% discount in your tolls for the entire year. And that’s going to make a difference. This will save the average commuter throughout the state of Florida $550 over the course of the year,” he said during a news conference in September.

Perdue said any toll facility accepting electronic payments would be part of the program.

