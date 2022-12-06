73º

Florida Gov. DeSantis finalist for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year

Candidates revealed on ‘Today’ show

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

FILE Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis takes to the stage to debate his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2022. Both DeSantis a Republican and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat said their reelection victories were in part because of their commitment to freedom. But the governors have vastly different definitions of what freedom means. (Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP, Pool, File) (Crystal Vander Weit, USATODAY NETWORK)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year.

The magazine on Monday revealed its 10-person short list on the “Today” show. The list is based on “who they felt had the most influence on the world this year.”

The finalists include the Florida governor and Elon Musk, who was chosen last year as the magazine’s Person of the Year.

Here are all the finalists:

  • Liz Cheney
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Gun Safety Advocates
  • Xi Jinping
  • Elon Musk
  • Protesters in Iran
  • MacKenzie Scott
  • The U.S. Supreme Court
  • Janet Yellen
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy

