Florida Gov. DeSantis finalist for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year.

The magazine on Monday revealed its 10-person short list on the “Today” show. The list is based on “who they felt had the most influence on the world this year.”

The finalists include the Florida governor and Elon Musk, who was chosen last year as the magazine’s Person of the Year.

Here are all the finalists:

Liz Cheney

Ron DeSantis

Gun Safety Advocates

Xi Jinping

Elon Musk

Protesters in Iran

MacKenzie Scott

The U.S. Supreme Court

Janet Yellen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

