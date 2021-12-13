Elon Musk chosen as Time’s ‘Person of the Year’

Time Magazine has named Elon Musk “Person of the Year.”
The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX became the world’s richest person in 2021 and impacted life on Earth and beyond.
Time has named a “Person of the Year” since 1927.
The magazine picks someone who impacted a group, movement or idea over the past year.
This year, Time did not release a shortlist of contenders for the spot.