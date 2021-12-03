SpaceX building a Starship launch pad at Kennedy Space Center, Elon Musk says

This frame grab from video posted on the SpaceX Twitter page shows views of SpaceX's futuristic Starship just after an automatic engine abort occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown to liftoff of its first high-altitude test flight, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in southeast Texas. (SpaceX via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is building a launch pad at Kennedy Space Center for its Starship spacecraft, which could eventually take astronauts to the Moon.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted Friday that construction was underway, and responded that it was happening near historic Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. That’s where SpaceX already launches Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.

The 394-foot reusable rocket is meant to transport both crew and cargo to the Moon and Mars at some point.

Construction of Starship orbital launch pad at the Cape has begun — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract earlier this year for Starship to be a human lunar landing system. The contract was for at least two demonstration missions — one without astronauts on board, and one with.

SpaceX began building an additional launch mount for Starship and the Super Heavy rocket at Kennedy Space Center in 2019 but at some point, SpaceX decided to focus on testing Starship at its launch pad in Texas. That’s where Starship suffered several explosions during testing before sticking a successful launch and landing in May.

Musk said last month that he hoped to have a Starship orbital flight as early as January.

However, in an email sent to employees, Musk said that lack of progress on the Raptor engines that power Starship could put the company at “a genuine risk of bankruptcy” if SpaceX can’t reach a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year.