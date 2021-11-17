SpaceX Starship should have 1st flight in January, Musk says

SpaceX hopes its Starship will take flight in January.

Founder Elon Musk shared the latest update on the SpaceX Starship with the Space Studies Board and the Board on Physics and Astronomy on Wednesday night.

The Starship is projected to be a 394-foot reusable rocket, according to the SpaceX website.

SpaceX officials said the goal of the reusable rocket is to create a transportation system to carry both crew and cargo. Musk also hopes to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars on the Starship rocket at some point down the road.

“NASA has selected Starship for the transport of astronauts to the lunar surface, so I look forward to doing that for NASA,” Musk said.

Musk told the Space Studies Board he hopes to have the first orbital flight of the Starship in January.

Officials said the Starship will be able to carry more than 100 metric tonnes.

A Starship test vehicle landed successfully after a launch in May. The previous four tests ended in explosions.