SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into space Thursday evening from Cape Canaveral.

The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket will take place at 6:12 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX tweeted Thursday morning that the mission would send 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky spacecraft into orbit.

The Space Coast-based 45th Weather Squadron said conditions should be nearly 100% “go” around the pad, with additional criteria -- upper-level winds, drone ship recovery weather and solar flare activity -- noted as “low-risk.”

Targeting tonight at 6:12 p.m. EST for a Falcon 9 launch of 48 Starlink satellites and 2 BlackSky spacecraft to orbit from SLC-40 in Florida — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 2, 2021

