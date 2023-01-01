The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, riders being rescued

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Wheel at ICON Park lost power on Saturday evening, and Orange County Fire Rescue on the scene working to rescue riders from the attraction.

Icon Park – the entertainment complex where the wheel is located – released a statement saying, “The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests.”

“When we got to the park it was already dark and we started to see the flashlights of people climbing the outskirts of it,” said George Hayeck who was visiting from Boston

Videos and photos posted on social media appear to show sparks and smoke coming from one section of the wheel.

#HighAngleRescue 8401 International Drive. Power failure at an attraction. Crews currently conducting rescues of occupied pods. No injuries. Updates to follow. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 1, 2023

“We actually tried to go into the wheel and they said it was closed for the night,” David Morales said. When asked by News 6 if the attraction said why it was closed, Morales said, “No specific reason, but it seems like it is something serious.”

