70º

Local News

The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, riders being rescued

‘We’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests’

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Catherine Silver, Reporter

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Wheel At Icon Park
The Wheel at ICON Park loses power on Dec. 31 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Wheel at ICON Park lost power on Saturday evening, and Orange County Fire Rescue on the scene working to rescue riders from the attraction.

The Wheel at ICON Park lost power on Saturday evening, and the Orange County Fire Rescue on the scene working to rescue riders from the attraction.

Icon Park – the entertainment complex where the wheel is located – released a statement saying, “The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests.”

[TRENDING: Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95 | YEAR IN REVIEW: Here are ClickOrlando’s Top 10 stories of 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider]

“When we got to the park it was already dark and we started to see the flashlights of people climbing the outskirts of it,” said George Hayeck who was visiting from Boston

Videos and photos posted on social media appear to show sparks and smoke coming from one section of the wheel.

“We actually tried to go into the wheel and they said it was closed for the night,” David Morales said. When asked by News 6 if the attraction said why it was closed, Morales said, “No specific reason, but it seems like it is something serious.”

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Rescue underway at The Wheel at ICON Park (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email

Catherine, born and raised in Central Florida, joined News 6 in April 2022.

email