ICON Park tells Orlando FreeFall operator to suspend all ride operations

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of ICON Park are demanding the company behind some of its thrill rides to suspend all ride operations in the wake of the death of a teen last week.

ICON Park is demanding SlingShot Group suspend operations of not only the Orlando FreeFall but also Orlando SlingShot effective immediately.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

In a statement from the company, it says SlingShot cannot continue operating the rides until a thorough investigation is conducted.

“In the interests of public safety, ICON Park demands that the SlingShot Group suspend not only the operation of Orlando FreeFall but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, continuing until such time as a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities has been completed and all parties are satisfied that the rides are safe for the public.”

ICON Park’s statement does not include the Starflyer, which is also operated by SlingShot Group. While the Starflyer is near ICON Park, it is not on ICON Park property.

Tyre Sampson, 14, was killed last week when he fell while riding the Orlando FreeFall attraction. Orlando FreeFall was shut down in the wake of the death and until an investigation is conducted.

Ad

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried, confirmed Monday that the agency was working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident.

“We hope the subsequent findings will be able to inform us all as to how this tragedy occurred and will precipitate any changes necessary to better protect patrons of amusement rides in Florida,” Fried said.

The Florida Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspects all amusement rides in Florida, except for those at large amusement parks that have full-time inspectors on staff.