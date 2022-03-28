Dozens gather to pay respects to Tyre Sampson at site of attraction where he died

Dozens of people crowded the Orlando Free Fall attraction Sunday night. Many of them did not know Tyre Sampson, but each came to pay their respects.

A growing memorial sits in front of the ride with flowers, candles, and poster signed by several people.

“It was such a tragedy and I feel like every rallied around just to be around the family and just to be able to come out and show our support,” Sierra Williams said.

She came to Icon Park specifically to see the memorial.

Shock is lingering following the tragedy when the 14-year-old boy slipped through the restraints of the ride and fell to his death.

His cousin, Shay Johnson who lives in Orlando, said she spoke to him the day he died.

She said he called and told her he was denied entry to the Star Flyer and SlingShot Attraction at the park because of his weight.

Both of those rides are owned by SlingShot Group of Companies.

“He tried the fall ride and they let him [get] on, but I don’t understand. Why would y’all tell him he couldn’t ride those two, but y’all allowed him to get on that one?” Johnson said.

Now, she wants justice and is calling the employees and company negligent.

“I want the owner to be at fault for this I want the workers because they should have did they job,” Johnson said.

State investigators and attorneys representing Sampson’s family are working to figure out who is responsible.

“The focus of our investigation is going to be on the training of the staff on the ground who [may] not have secured Tyre before the ride took off,” attorney Bob Hilliard said.

Hilliard said the investigation will also include the design of the ride itself.

Johnson is forming a petition to get the ride torn down. So far, she has collected more than 500 signatures.

She is still in denial that her cousin is gone and now reflects on how great of a kid he was.

“All he wanted to do was play football had good grades never got in no trouble,” Johnson said. “He just wanted to come to Florida and ride the ride like every other kid do. He just wanted to be a kid.”

At this point, no further updates have been provided in the investigation.