Man dies, another seriously injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

Orange County deputies respond to the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were shot, one fatally, not far from the intersection of U.S. 441 and Sand Lake Road early Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the men after responding to a shooting call in the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard at 4:56 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

[TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other goods, lawsuit claims | Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport | Become a News 6 Insider]

The men, who have so far only been described as in their 20s, were taken to a hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. The other man is in serious condition at the time of this writing, deputies said.

An investigation is still in its early stages, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: