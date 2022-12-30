Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other goods, lawsuit claims

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Disney Corporation filed a lawsuit Thursday against a Kissimmee-based online seller that Disney officials said have continued to trade in counterfeit Disney merchandise, according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims that companies The Secret Disney Group and Popsella Marketplace — both managed and founded by Christopher and Hannah Martin — produced and sold counterfeit goods based on Disney merchandise.

The goods included face masks, magnets, hair accessories, Mickey ears, stickers, decals, key chains, hats, fanny packs and buttons, court records show.

According to the lawsuit, Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Robin Hood, Winnie the Pooh and Stitch were featured prominently and without permission on several of these goods.

Examples of infringement included in lawsuit (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The defendant companies used online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Etsy, eBay and Amazon to market and sell the infringing products, the lawsuit shows.

In addition, the lawsuit shows that the defendants used other logos and designs that misused Disney logos and trademarks.

In December 2021, Disney officials sent multiple cease-and-desist letters to Christopher Martin, though Martin’s businesses continued to sell the infringing merchandise under different names, including “Sparkling Dreamers” and “Sparkling Members,” the lawsuit claims.

Court documents show that Disney is seeking to stop the seller from using their trademarks and copyrighted properties.

