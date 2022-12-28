Florida officials issue warning to Orlando venue about Christmas drag show

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida officials are taking aim at an Orlando Christmas drag show, warning that the performance may have been marketed to young children.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a notice letter to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation on Wednesday regarding the performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” by the drag group Drag Fans.

[TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot to death in ‘Compound’ on Christmas | Taglish to close last location before New Year | Become a News 6 Insider]

In the letter, state officials wrote that they believed the show, scheduled for Wednesday evening, may have involved “the exposure of sexual organs, simulated sexual activity, and/or the sexualization of children’s stories.”

According to the department, Drag Fans’ drag shows have been marketed to and attended by young children in the past. State officials added that sexually explicit drag shows constitute public nuisances, lewd activity and disorderly conduct when children are attending the shows.

Secretary of Business and Professional Regulation Melanie Griffin said that the foundation would be responsible for making sure that no minors are in attendance at Wednesday’s show.

“In short, if you allow children to attend the Drag Fans drag show at your facility, you are putting your license in jeopardy...” Griffin wrote. “If minors are allowed to attend this drag show, the Department will take any and all actions available to ensure that you do not pose a threat to minors in the future.”

According to the “A Drag Queen Christmas” event page, all ages are welcomed to the performance in Orlando. Drag Fans’ website shows that similar performances were held in Fort Lauderdale and Miami earlier this week.

The department told News 6 that officials are also investigating a “sexually explicit performance” in Fort Lauderdale on Monday that may have been marketed to children. No details were provided on whether that event involved Drag Fans.

State officials said that exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, which violates licensing standards for business operations and holding a liquor license.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: