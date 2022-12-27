Taglish to close last location in Sanford before New Year

SANFORD, Fla. – Filipino-American restaurant Taglish will close its last location inside Sanford’s Henry’s Depot before the start of the New Year.

The restaurant, which is owned by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes, announced its closure on Facebook Monday evening.

“The last day for Taglish Sanford is (Dec. 31). This is the last operation of Taglish and we would like to thank all of the amazing guests that supported our vision throughout these years,” the post read.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The first location of Taglish opened in November 2019 inside Orlando’s Lotte Market. Collantes spoke extensively about the opening of Taglish when he was interviewed on the Florida Foodie podcast, which can be seen in the media player above.

From there, Collantes opened a second location near the University of Central Florida in February and the Henry’s Depot location in June.

Ultimately, all three locations have closed. No reason was given for the closures.

[TRENDING: New rules for Florida landlords start Jan. 1 | Orlando International Airport sees hundreds of canceled, delayed flights | Become a News 6 Insider]

Collantes also won a prestigious Michelin star in 2022 for his high-end omakase restaurant Soseki, which remains open in Winter Park.

Collantes has not said what his plans were moving forward from the closure of Taglish.

“We are honored to share our representation of fil-am cuisine and look forward to continuing to share our culture in the future,” the business said on social media.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: