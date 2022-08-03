Fairy tales, fright nights, fabulous drag queens: Titusville Playhouse’s 58th season has it all

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – In Titusville, the Playhouse’s the thing and it’s ready to welcome you to its 58th season with shows full of frivolity, fairy tales and fabulous drag queens.

The productions being put on at the Brevard theatre are divided between two stages: the MainStage and the outdoor tented Shuler stage, which was created during the pandemic to house “more risky” projects, like ones involving sex tips and buckets of blood.

“MainStage has more traditional... like musical theater fare,” said Steven J. Heron, the executive and artistic director of the Titusville Playhouse. “The Shuler stage is a little rowdier... like a music concert vibe.”

But Heron assures there’s something for everyone in the slew of shows offered—from experimental risks, like CULTober special “Evil Dead, The Musical,” to traditional classics, like “White Christmas.”

Then there are those weird stepsister shows that hold a place in the hearts of both straight-laced and spontaneous crowds, like “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” or “The SpongeBob Musical,” seaside spectaculars only a beachfront town like Titusville could pull off.

“I pride ourselves in our theater on presenting a diverse collection of shows,” Heron said. “So whether you are someone who is very family-oriented, there’s shows in our season that appeal to you. If you’re a little more wilder, there’s shows in our season that appeal to you.”

Heron’s got “something new, something old, something borrowed, (and) something blue” this season, serving up a mix of new fare and classics.

Showtimes at MainStage shows are at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and select Thursdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays and select Saturdays, while showtimes on the Shuler stage, which go on rain or shine unless staff notifies audience members otherwise, are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. On both stages, lobby doors open and seating begins 30 minutes before showtime. Late seating is not allowed except at the house manager’s discretion.

Find more information about the productions featured this season on MainStage below:

The SpongeBob Musical

Runs: Aug. 5-28, 2022

Rating: G

About: This underwater musical inspired by the hit Nickelodeon cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants” sees all of Bikini Bottom face the possible end of their undersea world as they know it. Just as everything is seemingly doomed, an optimistic hero rises. He’s ready.

Ain’t Misbehavin’

Runs: Sept. 9- Oct. 2, 2022

Rating: PG-13

About: Thomas “Fats” Waller dazzled with his swing music during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and this strutting, strumming and singing cast are putting on a show in his honor. Inspired by Waller’s career, humor and energy, the show takes audiences on a journey through the many clubs and concert stages where Waller performed.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Special CULTober event)

Runs: Sept. 30- Oct. 2, 2022

Rating: R

About: This outdoor production promises a genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation with characters that electrify and astound. Written by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” is sure to evoke laughter and heartbreak all in one show.

Evil Dead, The Musical (Special CULTober event)

Runs: Oct. 7-16, 2022

Rating: R

About: This outdoor-specific site production takes all the elements of cult classics “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2” and “Army of Darkness” and wraps it up into one bloody, crazy and funny show. This production skips the scares and gore in favor of comedy and music that comes with five college students venturing out to an abandoned cabin and getting turned into demons.

The Rocky Horror Show (Special CULTober event)

Runs: Oct. 21-30, 2022 (includes two midnight performances)

Rating: R

About: This cult classic written by Richard O’Brien is back and better than ever. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet as they encounter an assortment of crazy characters in a mysterious old castle.

White Christmas

Runs: Nov. 18-Dec. 18, 2022

Rating: G

About: Inspired by the Christmas classic, this musical follows the successful song-and-dance act started by veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis after World War II. The two pursue a pair of sisters to their Christmas show in a Vermont lodge and song, dance and romance ensue. The score features “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean,” and of course, the titular track.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville

Runs: Jan. 13-Feb. 12, 2023

Rating: PG-13

About: Waste away in Margaritaville with this musical comedy inspired by the soundtrack of island escapism’s own Jimmy Buffett. “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins” and “Volcano” are just a few of the tracks Parrot Heads will be swaying to at this show.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Runs: March 3-26, 2023

Rating: PG-13

About: Based on the beloved film, this musical takes the audience on a journey to the Australian outback alongside friends Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio. They hop on a battered bus, nicknamed Priscilla, and take the audience through dancefloor diamonds like “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Go West,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “I Love The Nightlife.”

Into The Woods

Runs: April 7-30, 2023

Rating: PG-13

About: This musical explores five Grimm fairy tales while following the trials of a Baker and his barren wife. Audiences will encounter everyone from Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack the Giant Killer as the couple searches for their happily ever after and perfect family.

Sunday in the Park With George

Runs: May 12-June 4, 2023

Rating: PG-13

About: Ever wonder what the life of Georges Seurat was like in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte”? Well, wonder no more as this show details it all.

Find more information about the productions featured this season on the Shuler Stage below:

Who’s Holiday!

Runs: Dec. 9-18, 2022

Rating: R

About: Cindy Lou Who is all grown up and recounts the Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch. This comedy is branded for adult ears only.

The Marvelous Wonderettes

Runs: Feb. 17-26, 2023

Rating: PG

About: This off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their skirts. We learn about their lives, and later catch up with them at their 10-year reunion, all while they croon the ‘50′s and ‘60′s hits.

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man

Runs: March 17-26, 2023

Rating: R

About: No misdirection here. This show is all about the advice and audience members should gear up for a night of pertinent “pointers” on all things sex.

Queens of the Night

Runs: March 10-25, 2023

Rating: No rating listed

About: This late-night drag show, hosted by Jordyn Linkous, promises to keep the fun going all night long.

Forget Your Troubles…The Music of Judy Garland

Runs: April 21-30, 2023

Rating: PG

About: Melissa Minyard stars as the legend herself, Judy Garland. This shows whisks you away with Garland’s greatest hits.

The Brevard theatre also offers comedy and cabaret nights. Improvisers will take to the stage for 8 p.m. comedy shows on Nov. 5, 2022, Feb. 11, 2023 and April 8, 2023. More information about the cabaret performances is expected to come soon.

For more information on all the shows featured this season and to view season or individual ticket prices, click here.