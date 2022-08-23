RuPaul’s Drag Race star to host Halloween funhouse in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tricks and Screams Funhouse, a Halloween experience located in Orlando, is set to be hosted by a “Drag Queen superstar” during the event’s October premiere, according to a release from the event.

The company behind the event, 82 South, said the event will feature DJs, performers and funhouse-themed entertainment as part of a Halloween celebration on Oct. 21.

In addition, the event will be hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars winner “Trinity the Tuck,” who will also perform and introduce Florida-based drag queens Waka Shame, Sorcha Mercy and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 3 finalist Dollya Black to entertain audiences, the company said.

According to 82 South, costumes are encouraged, and a $500 prize will be awarded to the top costume selected by a panel of judges.

Tricks and Screams Funhouse is offering tickets for general admission, VIP and “After Party” experiences, though a meet-and-greet package is also available with Trinity, organizers said.

Early bird pricing is in effect until Sept. 20, with ticket prices as follows:

General Admission: $75

VIP: $135

After Party: $30

Organizers said the VIP experience will include an open bar and the After Party experience, which will be a separate continuation of the event that runs until 3 a.m.

Tricks and Screams Funhouse is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Level 13 Event Center in Orlando. The event is restricted to those aged 21 and up.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website here.

