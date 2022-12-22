Disney shares first look at final 50th anniversary merchandise collection

The final merchandise collection celebrating the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration has been unveiled, appropriately named the Grand Finale Collection.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is ready to send the 50th anniversary out in style.

On Wednesday, leaders shared a first look at the final merchandise collection that will be hitting Disney park shelves and online in January.

“Before The World’s Most Magical Celebration comes to an end on March 31, 2023, be sure you have everything you need to look back on all of the once-in-a-lifetime memories you made during the 50th anniversary,” leaders said on Disney’s blog.

The final merchandise collection celebrating the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration has been unveiled, appropriately named the Grand Finale Collection. (Walt Disney World)

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection features something for everyone including hoodies, spirit jerseys, dazzling golden castle-adorned ear headband, Mickey Mouse plush, Loungefly backpack, ceramic travel tumbler and so much more.

Disney has released a number of merchandise collections over the 50th anniversary including the original Celebration Collection, iconic Disney Castle Collection, retro-themed Vault Collection and the high-end Luxe Logo Collection.

Next year, the Walt Disney Company is preparing to celebrate 100 years. To help mark the occasion, the company is launching a new tour, merchandise and special experiences. Disney recently released a select number of Disney100 merchandise in its parks and online.

