Disney shares first look, opening plans for Toy Story’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is inching closer to opening its brand new Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The family-friendly restaurant currently under construction near the entrance to Toy Story land is now slated to open to guests in spring 2023.

“Using his imagination, Woody’s Roundup toys, and other playthings, Andy has built a rodeo restaurant for all his pals,” Disney described on its blog. “In this wild, western setting, you can find a steam train supported by colored pencils, a suspiciously impressive house of cards, and game boards featuring beloved characters from the ‘Toy Story’ films.”

First announced in 2019, Disney said Imagineers worked closely with Disney Pixar Animation Studios animators and designers to bring characters and art from the films to life in new ways unique to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests will even see newly-designed full comic strips about Woody’s adventures, which Andy has used as part of the dining room ceiling design.

Disney said when the restaurant opens, it will serve up barbecue-inspired comfort foods served family-style, including house-smoked meats, sides and some miniature desserts.

Walt Disney World plans to share more details about the one-of-a-kind dining experience in the future.

