Bon voyage! Here is why you should gift a Disney Cruise this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical destinations, delicious food and drinks, Broadway-style shows, fireworks at sea and tons of Disney magic are just some of the fantastic things awaiting families aboard Disney Cruise Line.

This holiday season, travel experts are encouraging people to skip the hours of gift wrapping and treat the family to unforgettable vacation memories they can unwrap for a lifetime.

[TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring ‘mad flava’ to Central Florida | 19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider]

“People are really thinking about how they’re spending their money these days, because first of all, everything seems to be more expensive. So instead of just collecting a closet full of things, people are really wanting to invest in experiences,” travel expert Dayvee Sutton said.

According to a recent survey published by the Family Travel Association, 85% of parents are planning to travel with their children in the next 12 months and nearly half are planning a multi-generational trip with extended family. Rather than waiting for the new year, parents and grandparents can plan those trips now and give their loved ones the gift of travel this holiday, so everyone in the family has something special to look forward to in the new year.

Disney Cruise Line is the perfect place to begin searching for that next adventure.

In 2023, the company is preparing to add a number of new experiences onboard its ships for guests to enjoy. These include new Marvel and Pixar character experiences, all-new mouth-watering eats and treats and a celebration that commemorates the company’s 25th anniversary.

“You know, a good strategy for planning your next vacation is to book something based around your hobby, so, if you’re a foodie for example, then consider booking a trip to Europe and making a stop in Italy and booking a cooking class with an Italian chef,” Sutton explained. “For a cruise it’s even easier — because once you’re on board people can go their own way and select the experiences according to their interests and make it as adventurous or as relaxed as they want it to be.”

One of the newest additions to the Disney Cruise Line fleet is the Disney Wish.

Grand Hall on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

The Disney Wish features a brand-new, distinctly Disney design concept inspired by timeless tales of wishes come true. The ship features fun activities for kids, incredible dining experiences for families and adults, dazzling shows and so much more.

The Disney Wish will sail its inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from its new home port of Port Canaveral, Florida. (Disney Cruise Line)

Beginning Dec. 15, bookings for cruises leaving in early 2024 will be available. Here in Central Florida, The Disney Wish will kick off 2024 with three and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay. Meanwhile, the Disney Fantasy will continue seven-night sailings to the white-sand beaches of the eastern and western Caribbean.

Click here for more information and to book a cruise.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.