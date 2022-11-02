86º

Disney Cruise Line drops COVID-19 testing requirements

Guests no longer required to be tested starting on Nov. 14

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Disney, Disney Cruise Line, COVID-19
Disney Cruise Line is eliminating its COVID-19 testing requirements for guests starting in mid-November.

In an update made Wednesday, the cruise line said guests, regardless of vaccination status, will no longer have to be tested for COVID-19 starting on Nov. 14.

According to Disney’s website, vaccinations are not required but recommended for guests of all ages.

The COVID-19 testing update applies to sailings from the U.S.

