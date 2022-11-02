Disney Cruise Line drops COVID-19 testing requirements

For the first time, Disney Cruise Line is bringing the magic of a Disney vacation to families and fans in Australia and New Zealand during brand-new “Disney Magic at Sea” cruises beginning late October 2023. The ship is the destination on these limited-time voyages, which have been specially created to immerse local guests in their favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars stories through enchanting entertainment and enhanced experiences throughout each cruise.

Disney Cruise Line is eliminating its COVID-19 testing requirements for guests starting in mid-November.

In an update made Wednesday, the cruise line said guests, regardless of vaccination status, will no longer have to be tested for COVID-19 starting on Nov. 14.

According to Disney’s website, vaccinations are not required but recommended for guests of all ages.

The COVID-19 testing update applies to sailings from the U.S.

