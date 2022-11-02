Disney Cruise Line drops COVID-19 testing requirements

Disney Cruise Line is eliminating its COVID-19 testing requirements for guests starting in mid-November.
In an update made Wednesday, the cruise line said guests, regardless of vaccination status, will no longer have to be tested for COVID-19 starting on Nov. 14.
[TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
New: Disney Cruise Line announced it will no longer require guests to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status on all cruises beginning Nov. 14. pic.twitter.com/a5g0FJmYKe— Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) November 2, 2022
According to Disney’s website, vaccinations are not required but recommended for guests of all ages.
The COVID-19 testing update applies to sailings from the U.S.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: