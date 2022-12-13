EPCOT: DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game gets debut date

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get ready to join Scrooge McDuck, Donald, nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, Launchpad and Webby as they search for priceless treasure around EPCOT.

The new scavenger hunt game, Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, will debut on Dec. 16.

Families can take part in the fun by using the Play Disney Parks mobile app. Disney said guests will take a trip around World Showcase discovering exotic destinations, exciting mysteries, and even a few thieves, villains and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts.

The new game in the mobile app joins a list of other fun activities including the Disney Kidcot Puzzle Hunt, The Soul of Jazz, Soarin’ Challenge and the Disney Fab 50 Quest.

Walt Disney World cast members are currently among the first people to experience the new game.

Click here to download the Play Disney Parks mobile app.

